Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs to hospitals

December 24, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged supply of spurious drugs to Delhi government-run hospitals, prompting the ruling AAP to demand the suspension of the Health Secretary.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party sought the sacking of Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj over the issue.

Mr. Bharadwaj, however, pinned the blame on officials, who he said are no more accountable to the Delhi government, apparently referring to a Central Act that earlier in the year gave the Centre the control over bureaucrats.

Raj Niwas officials said that in a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, the L-G expressed concern while recommending a CBI investigation.

“It is with a sense of deep concern that I have perused the file. I am, to say the least, anguished at the fact that lakhs of hapless people and patients are being supplied fake drugs that have failed quality standard tests,” he said.

He added that the drugs, procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Delhi Health Services (DHS), may also have been supplied to mohalla clinics.

‘Why spare officials’

Reacting to the decision, Mr. Bharadwaj demanded that the Lieutenant-Governor suspend Health Secretary S.B. Deepak Kumar.

“The procurement of medicines is done through the CPA. The DHS heads it and the Health Secretary is the overall in-charge of the department. If something has happened, the Centre has the power to take action against these officers. Why are they not acting?,” he asked.

Mr. Bharadwaj said he had directed an audit of the medicines procured when he assumed office in March but no action was taken by the Health Secretary. He demanded action against officials concerned.

Test report findings

The Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) in a report submitted to the L-G on December 5 had said samples of medicines were collected on July 25 from the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Lok Nayak Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

These were sent to government and private labs for testing.

The drugs that failed the tests included Cephalexin, a life-saving antibiotic used for the treatment of lung infection; Dexamethasone, a steroid used for curing life-threatening inflammation in lungs, joints and swelling in the body; Levetiracetam, an anti-epilepsy drug; and Amlodepin, a drug given to patients with hypertension issues.

The DoV has also sought to investigate the role of the suppliers, other than the CPA.

