Delhi L-G proposes September 21 for Atishi’s swearing-in

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has proposed September 21 for the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Atishi in his communication to President Droupadi Murmu, Raj Niwas sources said, adding that the final date is subject to Ms. Murmu’s approval.

Sources said the L-G made the proposal while forwarding the files pertaining to the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal as the CM and Ms. Atishi’s claim to form the government to the President.

Mr. Kejriwal had submitted his resignation to the L-G on Tuesday, following which Ms. Atishi was nominated for the post after being elected as the leader of AAP’s Legislature Party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.