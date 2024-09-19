Delhi L-G proposes September 21 for Atishi’s swearing-in

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has proposed September 21 for the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Atishi in his communication to President Droupadi Murmu, Raj Niwas sources said, adding that the final date is subject to Ms. Murmu’s approval.

Sources said the L-G made the proposal while forwarding the files pertaining to the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal as the CM and Ms. Atishi’s claim to form the government to the President.

Mr. Kejriwal had submitted his resignation to the L-G on Tuesday, following which Ms. Atishi was nominated for the post after being elected as the leader of AAP’s Legislature Party.