GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi L-G proposes September 21 for Atishi’s swearing-in

Published - September 19, 2024 12:13 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Finance Minister Atishi

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi | Photo Credit: file photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has proposed September 21 for the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Atishi in his communication to President Droupadi Murmu, Raj Niwas sources said, adding that the final date is subject to Ms. Murmu’s approval.

Sources said the L-G made the proposal while forwarding the files pertaining to the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal as the CM and Ms. Atishi’s claim to form the government to the President.

Mr. Kejriwal had submitted his resignation to the L-G on Tuesday, following which Ms. Atishi was nominated for the post after being elected as the leader of AAP’s Legislature Party.

Published - September 19, 2024 12:13 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / state politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.