Delhi L-G orders removal of pharmacy university over recruitment ‘irregularities’

February 18, 2024 02:39 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered the removal of Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) Vice-Chancellor Ramesh K. Goyal over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of faculty members to the institution in 2017 and 2019, Raj Niwas sources said on Saturday.

According to an official, Mr. Saxena issued the order based on a report dated October 13, 2023, by a three-member inquiry committee, which was set up after several complaints were received on the issue.

The panel observed that Professor Goyal replied to a show-cause notice sent to him last month by “selectively” providing his version and “not providing any answer” to the irregularities mentioned in the committee’s report. It added that he tried to subside the matter of irregularities pointed out by the administration branch of DPSRU.

The L-G, in his capacity as chancellor of the university, has written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to refer the case to an external investigative agency and sought a FIR to be filed against Professor Goyal and six other DPSRU officials named in the report.

The L-G noted that “This certainly does not absolve Goyal from the fact that he failed in his duties as the Vice Chancellor of the University, that entailed his overall supervision and responsibility in ensuring a fair recruitment process in the University, as per extant rules and guidelines.”

Mr. Saxena also accepted the recommendations of the Directorate of Training and Technical Education to initiate suitable disciplinary action for consideration of removal/dismissal of the illegally appointed faculty members, whose names have been mentioned in the inquiry report.

The L-G has approved initiation of disciplinary proceedings against 17 illegally selected faculties who were appointed as professors, assistant professors and associate professors.