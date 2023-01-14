Delhi L-G orders removal of AAP govt. nominees from boards of power discoms

January 14, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to remove government nominees from the boards of power discoms BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

They said the L-G has taken the action as “the appointment of private individuals — Jasmine Shah, Naveen Gupta (son of AAP Rajya Sabha member N.D. Gupta), Umesh Tyagi and J.S. Deswal — by the AAP government was grossly illegal” and also sought them to be replaced with government officers, as has been the practice in the past.

He also asked the Chief Secretary to infrom Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the directions. “The decision was based on an inquiry report submitted by the Delhi Power Department and the Chief Secretary in light of a complaint from September 26, 2022,” they added.

In October last year, the L-G had directed the Chief Secretary to probe alleged irregularities in the power subsidy given by the government. Questions were also raised over the appointment of AAP members to the board of directors of discoms, which are joint ventures between private companies and the Delhi government. The government has 49% shares in these discoms. Both BRPL and BYPL are owned by the Anil Ambani Group.

The Delhi government termed the allegations “baseless” and said the L-G had “no powers to take independent decisions”.

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has clearly said in its orders that “the L-G does not have any powers to take independent decisions. Therefore, his decisions and directions are illegal and unconstitutional”, the government said on Friday.

“He is acting like a dictator with complete disregard for the highest court of our land. This is tantamount to contempt of the Supreme Court, said an AAP spokesperson.

Citing the Chief Secretary’s report, an L-G House official said, “These compromised nominees provided undue financial benefits running into thousands of crores of rupees to the Anil Ambani-owned discoms, at the cost of the State exchequer and Delhi government-run undertakings Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL) and Pragati Power Corporation Limited (PPCL).”

“These government nominees, in cahoots with the private nominees on the Board, facilitated a decision of BRPL and BYPL to unilaterally lower the interest rates on late payment surcharge (LPSC), that these discoms owed to DTL/PPCL/IGPCL, from 15-18% to 12%, thereby causing a loss of ₹8,683.67 crore,” the official said, adding that the four nominees did not invoke their ‘veto rights’, in terms of Article VI of the Shareholders Agreement to block any such inappropriate proposal, which is detrimental to the State finances.

The L-G has also asked the Directorate of Vigilance to investigate the omission/commission noted on part of these private individuals acting as government nominees for any possible quid pro quo.

According to the Chief Secretary’s report, the four individuals were “illegally appointed by the AAP government as government nominees” on the board of BRPL and BYPL in 2019, “despite written objections on file by the then L-Gs, Najeeb Jung in November, 2016, and Anil Baijal in August, 2017”.

“In 2017, CM Kejriwal had sent a file proposing their appointment as government nominees, disposing of which Mr. Baijal had directed that a Cabinet decision in this regard be taken and sent to him so that he could invoke difference of opinion as per Clause 4 of Article 239AA of the Constitution. However, the Cabinet took a decision to appoint them and instead of sending the file to the L-G, Baijal, surreptitiously notified the appointment,” the officials said.