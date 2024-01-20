Delhi L-G orders FIR against IAS officer for ‘forcing’ junior to collect money

January 20, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had ordered the registration of FIR against an IAS officer and recommended disciplinary action against him to the Union Home Ministry for “pressurising a subordinate into collecting money from retail liquor vendors”, Raj Niwas sources said on Friday.

The case against Amarnath Talwade, a senior general manager of the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) in 2015-16, is based on a complaint filed by a Noida resident on March 21 last year with the Directorate of Vigilance, a source said. Mr. Talwade is accused of pressurising P.K. Shahi, then manager of DSCSC, by threatening to “transfer” him.

No response was issued by Mr. Talwade, currently posted in Arunachal Pradesh, or the Delhi government on the development.

The complaint included an alleged audio clip of a phone conversation between two officers over bribery in an excise matter. Mr. Saxena ordered the FIR after the Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi authenticated the clip as “genuine” and “undoctored”, and one of the officers was verified to be Mr. Talwade.

