Delhi L-G orders FIR against former Congress MLA

‘Accused used to prepare bogus voter identity cards at residence’

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered registration of an FIR against former Sultanpur Majra Congress legislator Jai Kishan for allegedly preparing bogus voter identity cards at residence.

Raj Niwas sources said the L-G had asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to initiate criminal proceedings against the former MLA for “interfering with the fair electoral process” and getting undue “electoral gains”.

“After examination and consideration of the report submitted by the Lokayukta recommending criminal action against Jai Kishan, the L-G has directed the Vigilance Department to issue necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner for registering an FIR against him under the provisions of the IPC and other appropriate statutes,” a Raj Niwas source said.

According to sources, the L-G’s directions came in the wake of the Lokayukta’s order to this effect on April 26.