Delhi L-G orders action against officials for delay in bridge project

December 15, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to identify the officials responsible for the inordinate delay in the acquisition of land for a bridge over the Najafgarh drain and submit within three weeks a report on action taken against them.

According to Raj Niwas officials, the L-G also expressed displeasure at the “inaccurate survey” of the land required for the project delayed by close to three years.

An official said the project missed the deadline despite the project requiring only 130.48 sqm of land for it.

A source said the officials responsible for the project took almost two years to submit for approval the file for the issue of a notification for land acquisition, the request for which was made in February 2022.

