Delhi L-G orders ACB probe into nursing home registrations

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) probe into the registration and monitoring of private nursing homes while accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj of dodging responsibility in the hospital fire tragedy that claimed the lives of seven newborns.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bharadwaj wrote to the Centre over Delhi Health Secretary Deepak Kumar’s “absence” from the scene since the fire incident while alleging that the L-G always “defended” such officers.

The Minister had earlier said that Mr. Kumar did not “respond to his phone calls and messages” after the incident at Baby Care New Born Hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Saturday night.

‘Lack of oversight’

Mr. Saxena ordered the probe citing mismanagement, criminal neglect, and connivance of government officials in granting and renewing the registration of nursing homes, in addition to the “total absence of Ministerial oversight”.

The L-G, in a note to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, said he was “forced to step in on account of the lack of seriousness on part of the authorities concerned”.

“The very existence of such nursing homes that serve the poor and not-so-well-off sections of society speaks volumes on the larger issue of severe lack of public health infrastructure in the national capital as well,” he said.

The L-G said despite a tragedy of this magnitude, the CM and the Health Minister paid only “lip service” to it while “finding alibis and shirking responsibility”. “The administration cannot be run through social media or by brushing such serious matters under the carpet,” he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj wrote to the Union Home Secretary, saying the Delhi Health Secretary did not give him any information regarding the incident, about which he came to know through the media.

‘Health Secy. on leave’

Mr. Bharadwaj said he was told on Tuesday that the Health Secretary was on leave. He alleged that the incident took place as officials “have been told that their accountability to the government is not important and no action will be taken against you if you do not listen to the instructions of your Minister”.

“...In my experience of the last two years, I have come to know that even in such cases, the L-G does not take any action against any guilty officer,” he said. “Despite repeated complaints, the L-G is busy defending those officers.”

