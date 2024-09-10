Delhi L-G orders ACB investigation over ‘irregularities in de-silting of drains’; AAP terms probe politically motivated 

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has ordered an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) probe into allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds to the tune of nearly ₹80 crore by the Public Works Department (PWD) in carrying out de-silting work in Palam, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

In response, AAP said in a statement, “The BJP and its L-G must stop their theatrics and immediately launch an investigation against former Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other officials who have failed to conduct a third-party audit on the matter to date.”

Mr. Saxena ordered the investigation after Najafgarh councillor Amit Kharkhari on August 11 filed a complaint with Raj Niwas, accusing the PWD officials involved in the de-silting work in Palam of engaging in “serious irregularities, including misuse of public funds, blatant disregard for established tender norms, and other serious corrupt practices”.

The complaint alleged that a single contractor was provided “undue favour” and handed the contracts, which caused financial loss to the government.

AAP said the BJP and the L-G were “hatching new conspiracies” keeping in mind the approaching Assembly election, as “the so-called liquor scam fell flat”.

“An investigation should be launched against the BJP government, which is corrupt from top to bottom. Infrastructural projects under the BJP are riddled with flaws—roads are developing cracks, bridges and terminals are collapsing just months after being inaugurated by the Prime Minister,” the party said in the statement.

