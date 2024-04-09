Delhi L-G offices writes to MHA: ‘Ministers not attending meetings’

April 09, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST

Lieutenant-Governor V. K. Saxena’s office shot off a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday, alleging that Delhi Ministers have refused to attend the meetings called by him to discuss the government’s functioning after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in a corruption case.

The development drew a sharp response from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which in a statement asked the L-G to “stop obstructing works of the elected government and initiate inquiries against officers disregarding ministerial directives”.

This is the second letter the L-G office has written to the MHA within a span of a week. On April 4, Raj Niwas had written to the Union Home Secretary over the Delhi government’s attempts to “mislead” courts “with an apparent aim of influencing the justice delivery system by way of filing motivated and premeditated petitions”.

This has come after the Chief Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Mr. Saxena had earlier said at a public forum that he would ensure the Delhi government is not run from jail, contrary to the ruling AAP’s stand.

In the letter, the L-G Secretariat accused the Delhi Ministers of “insensitivity and lack of seriousness”.

The letter read that the L-G had decided to convene a meeting to discuss issues linked to public infrastructure and the impending summer action plan for water availability.

“An intimation was sent to Delhi Cabinet Ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj for a meeting on April 2,” it added.

“However, all Ministers vide e-mails declined to attend the meeting on the specious ground that since the model code of conduct [for Lok Sabha poll] is in force, such a meeting would not be appropriate at this stage,” it said.

The L-G office said, “The rationale adduced for not attending the meeting appears vague and exhibits lack of seriousness and insensitivity to matters affecting the day-to-day lives of citizens.”

‘L-G nominal head’

Responding to it, the AAP government said, “In the note sent just a few days back by the L-G office to the MHA, he said he has no control over transferred subjects. Now, he is saying the Ministers are not responding to his queries on transferred subjects.”

“Multiple SC judgments make it clear that L-G is only a nominal figurehead, except in areas of police, order and land where he exercises his powers in lieu of powers defined by Constitution,” the statement said.

The party instead sought a probe against Delhi government bureaucrats, who it said have become “unanswerable and unaccountable” following the implementation of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, which gave the Centre control over Delhi government officers.

