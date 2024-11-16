Delhi L-G office cites ‘spurt in illegal immigrants’, asks police to start an identification drive

Citing “a sudden spurt in the number of illegal immigrants” in the national capital, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena’s office has written to the Chief Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, and other senior officials, asking them to take urgent action.

In the letter to the top Delhi bureaucrats on Thursday, Raj Niwas stated that as per reports on “social media and other reliable sources”, efforts are being made to get “identity documents, such as Aadhaar, Election Identity Card, etc., prepared on the basis of fake documents”.

‘Most powerful right’

It added that if the illegal immigrants are issued voter cards, it will provide them “with the most powerful right of democracy, that is the right to vote in our country”.

The L-G’s office asked the Delhi police chief to conduct “a special drive for one month for the identification of illegal immigrants and take further action in coordination with Central agencies”.

The directions by Raj Niwas come months ahead of the Delhi Assembly election due in February next year.

The development led to a political blame game on Friday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed it “dirty politics” while the Opposition, BJP, accused Delhi’s ruling party of “politicising the serious issue of encroachments by Rohingya and others”.

‘Be extra vigilant’

The L-G’s office stated that the Chief Secretary “may issue instructions to District Magistrates through Divisional Commissioner to exercise extra vigil in the verification of people applying for identity documents”.

It added, “Separately, the Commissioner of Police may also issue instructions to field-level officials to be extra vigilant specially while undertaking inspections of squatters along the roadside and on vacant government land.”

Raj Niwas said that all government agencies must ensure that “no unauthorised occupation of public places takes place anywhere in the city as directed by the Supreme Court”. It also instructed the Commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council to remain “alert” against attempts by the illegal immigrants, who, he said, may “adopt manipulative process” to get identification documents.

War of words

The ruling party accused the BJP of “using the issue of illegal immigrants” for political gains and pinned the blame on the presence of “illegal migrants” on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“A thorough investigation should be launched on how illegal immigrants are entering our country in the first place. For this, the direct responsibility lies with Amit Shah and the Union Home Ministry,” read a statement issued by AAP. It added, “If there are illegal immigrants, how many are there? This is a massive failure, and the lack of action on detentions highlights it further.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that encroachments on the city’s footpaths and around the public parks are mostly done by hawkers. However, he alleged, in recent months, resident welfare associations and trade organisations have consistently been calling attention to the encroachments by members of the Rohingya and others, “who have been settling along roadsides and in parks”.

“It is unfortunate that the Aam Aadmi Party is politicising the serious issue of encroachments by Rohingya and others, which is related to the security of Delhi, and the BJP strongly condemns this,” said Mr. Sachdeva.