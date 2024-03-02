ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G nod for CBI probe against Satyendar Jain in Sukesh's extortion complaint

March 02, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - New Delhi

A former director general of Tihar jail was also accused in the matter, the Raj Niwas officials said

PTI

Former Delhi Government Health Minister Satyendra Jain. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Delhi L-G V. K. Saxena has granted sanction for a CBI probe against former Minister Satyendar Jain in a complaint of extortion filed by money laundering accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said on March 2.

Mr. Jain is accused of extorting ₹10 crore from Mr. Chandrashekhar as "protection money".

Also Read | Paid ₹10 crore to AAP Minister Satyender Jain for ‘protection’ in jail: ‘Conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The L-G has given his nod for a CBI inquiry against Mr. Jain under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, they said.

Mr. Jain, a former Home Minister in the Kejriwal government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in May 2022 and is lodged in Tihar jail.

