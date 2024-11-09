Delhi L-G lied in Supreme Court about tree felling: Bharadwaj

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday accused the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena of weaving a “web of lies” in the Supreme Court about the felling of 1,670 trees in the protected Ridge area.

The Minister alleged that the urban body and the L-G misled the public about the extent of deforestation carried out to “benefit a select few farmhouse owners”.

When reached for comment, the DDA and the L-G did not respond.

Referring to the ongoing hearing in the apex court regarding the issue, the AAP leader said at a press conference, “The petitioners have informed the Supreme Court that the DDA has still not shown them the records, as ordered. My question to the L-G is how long will you let the DDA tarnish Delhi’s reputation. Why is there a hesitation in disclosing the records?”

After a three-judge Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India asked the L-G to file an affidavit explaining his alleged role in the case, Mr. Saxena said no one told him that the apex court’s approval was needed before felling trees. He described himself as a “committed environmentalist and conservationist”.

