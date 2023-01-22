ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G launches ‘100 Days To Beat Plastic’ campaign

January 22, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday launched the ‘100 Days To Beat Plastic’ campaign, which was initiated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and is aimed at making the civic body’s areas plastic-free through public participation.

Under the campaign, the MCD will promote segregation of waste at source, doorstep pick-up of plastic, among others, in each municipal ward. “The MCD will conduct inspection of every shop, factory, commercial enterprise and stickers of declaration of [single-use plastic] SUP-free area will be put in these areas,” the civic body’s statement read. 

