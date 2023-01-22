HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi L-G launches ‘100 Days To Beat Plastic’ campaign

January 22, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday launched the ‘100 Days To Beat Plastic’ campaign, which was initiated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and is aimed at making the civic body’s areas plastic-free through public participation.

Under the campaign, the MCD will promote segregation of waste at source, doorstep pick-up of plastic, among others, in each municipal ward. “The MCD will conduct inspection of every shop, factory, commercial enterprise and stickers of declaration of [single-use plastic] SUP-free area will be put in these areas,” the civic body’s statement read. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.