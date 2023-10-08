ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G inspects rejuvenation work on Yamuna floodplains

October 08, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

Rejuvenation of Vasudev Ghat near Kashmere Gate ISBT has been concluded, says Saxena

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during an inspection of the Yamuna floodplains on Saturday. | Photo Credit: X/@LTGOVDELHI

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday inspected the projects launched to rejuvenate the Yamuna floodplains.

He visited the floodplain areas that were impacted by flooding in July due to the overflowing river, which had hit a record high of 208.66 metres.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the L-G said the rejuvenation of Vasudev Ghat near Kashmere Gate ISBT has been concluded, with added greenery and eco-friendly architecture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The restoration of Yamuna Vatiika on Outer Ring Road along the Yamuna will be over in a couple of months, read the post.

Mr. Saxena added that Baansera, a bamboo-themed park on the Yamuna floodplain near Sarai Kale Khan, is also being spruced up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US