Delhi L-G inspects rejuvenation work on Yamuna floodplains

October 08, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday inspected the projects launched to rejuvenate the Yamuna floodplains.

He visited the floodplain areas that were impacted by flooding in July due to the overflowing river, which had hit a record high of 208.66 metres.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the L-G said the rejuvenation of Vasudev Ghat near Kashmere Gate ISBT has been concluded, with added greenery and eco-friendly architecture.

The restoration of Yamuna Vatiika on Outer Ring Road along the Yamuna will be over in a couple of months, read the post.

Mr. Saxena added that Baansera, a bamboo-themed park on the Yamuna floodplain near Sarai Kale Khan, is also being spruced up.