HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi L-G inspects rejuvenation work on Yamuna floodplains

Rejuvenation of Vasudev Ghat near Kashmere Gate ISBT has been concluded, says Saxena

October 08, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during an inspection of the Yamuna floodplains on Saturday.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during an inspection of the Yamuna floodplains on Saturday. | Photo Credit: X/@LTGOVDELHI

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday inspected the projects launched to rejuvenate the Yamuna floodplains.

He visited the floodplain areas that were impacted by flooding in July due to the overflowing river, which had hit a record high of 208.66 metres.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the L-G said the rejuvenation of Vasudev Ghat near Kashmere Gate ISBT has been concluded, with added greenery and eco-friendly architecture.

The restoration of Yamuna Vatiika on Outer Ring Road along the Yamuna will be over in a couple of months, read the post.

Mr. Saxena added that Baansera, a bamboo-themed park on the Yamuna floodplain near Sarai Kale Khan, is also being spruced up.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.