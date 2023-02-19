ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G inspects progress of airport drain project 

February 19, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

 

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday inspected the progress of the ongoing airport drain project, which aims to provide relief from waterlogging in and around the IGI Airport and the adjacent Dwarka sectors during the monsoons. The project is to be completed by June.

The L-Gs office, in an official statement, noted that two existing drains at the IGI Airport have proved insufficient for the discharging of huge amounts of rainwater from the airport, resulting in severe waterlogging.

“The airport drain will be capable of discharging 70 cubic metres of water per second during the peak rains and the drain would start from inside the IGI Airport premises, pass beneath the railway tracks through a broadened culvert adjoining the airport boundary in Dwarka Sector-8 and connect to DDA’s trunk drain 2 that would further channelise the rainwater to Najafgarh drain,” a Raj Niwas statement read, adding that the project is being executed by the Delhi Development Authority.

The DDA is also creating five waterbodies in Dwarka, which will be used for storing the overflowing rainwater during the monsoons.

“Once completed these waterbodies will have the total storage capacity of 1.22 lakh cubic metres of water that will prevent the rainwater from flooding onto the streets,” Raj Niwas office said in its statement. 

