ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G inspects Gole Market restoration project

Published - November 06, 2024 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena inspecting the ongoing work at the heritage building in central Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday inspected the ongoing conservation and restoration work at Gole Market, which is being turned into a museum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saxena, who was accompanied by several officials, including the New Delhi Municipal Council chairperson, was informed that emphasis is being laid on strengthening the foundation through steel reinforcement.

The ₹21.66-crore project to conserve and restore the heritage building as a museum, as well as redevelop the surrounding areas, was launched by the L-G on October 21 last year.

The museum will showcase the contribution of Indian women to art, literature, culture, society, medicine, science and technology, and especially the freedom struggle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Constructed in 1921, the original Gole Market in central Delhi served as a shopping centre for poultry, grocery items, and more for several years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / heritage

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US