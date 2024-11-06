GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi L-G inspects Gole Market restoration project

Published - November 06, 2024 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena inspecting the ongoing work at the heritage building in central Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday inspected the ongoing conservation and restoration work at Gole Market, which is being turned into a museum.

Mr. Saxena, who was accompanied by several officials, including the New Delhi Municipal Council chairperson, was informed that emphasis is being laid on strengthening the foundation through steel reinforcement.

The ₹21.66-crore project to conserve and restore the heritage building as a museum, as well as redevelop the surrounding areas, was launched by the L-G on October 21 last year.

The museum will showcase the contribution of Indian women to art, literature, culture, society, medicine, science and technology, and especially the freedom struggle.

Constructed in 1921, the original Gole Market in central Delhi served as a shopping centre for poultry, grocery items, and more for several years.

Published - November 06, 2024 01:16 am IST

