Delhi L-G inaugurates welfare initiatives to mark ‘Sewa Diwas’

Sanitation workers to get free-of-cost services at Hindu Rao Hospital

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakashi Lekhi during an event on the occasion of Sewa Diwas at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, dubbed as ‘Sewa Diwas’, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena inaugurated several welfare initiatives on Saturday.

The L-G inaugurated a dedicated counter for ‘Swachhta Sainiks’ at Hindu Rao Hospital aimed at facilitating free-of-cost and easy access to healthcare services to sanitation workers.

The initiative, according to Raj Niwas, will cover all 10 major hospitals under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and is expected to serve over 50,000 safai karamcharis. He also distributed nutrition kits to TB patients at the hospital.

MCD school

Mr. Saxena also inaugurated a newly constructed four-storeyed building of an MCD primary school at Indra Kalyan Vihar in Okhla Phase-I replete with 25 classrooms, two computer rooms, two science rooms, a multipurpose hall and four toilet blocks constructed at a total cost of ₹4.65 crore.

“This initiative that will provide augmented primary education to 1,200 students, is in line with the L-G’s professed commitment of renovation of MCD schools in the Capital,” Raj Niwas said.

Sports arena

The foundation stone of the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Integrated multi-sports arena was also laid by the L-G at Dwarka. Raj Niwas said that the arena, a world-class sports and public facility, was aimed at changing the face of the Dwarka Sub-city in addition to promoting sporting events in Delhi.

Mr. Saxena also inaugurated 41 renovated science labs spread across 21 NDMC schools in Lutyens’ Delhi, Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya in Gole Market.