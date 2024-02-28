Delhi L-G inaugurates sports complex in Qutubgarh

February 28, 2024 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday inaugurated a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) sports complex at Qutubgarh village, which has been ‘adopted’ by him to develop as a “model village”.

The foundation stone for the complex, which has been developed at a cost of ₹2.5 crore, was laid in October last year.

“I am confident that many players from Qutubgarh will represent India at the international level, and bring laurels and medals for our country,” the L-G said while inaugurating the complex.

“I want children to get advanced training at various sports facilities, for which Indian Oil [Corporation Ltd] and the Indian Army have agreed to provide experienced coaches, and very soon, we will get see advanced coaching facilities,” he said, adding that he planned to build more such complexes in other villages in Delhi.

The sports complex is equipped with various facilities, including a multipurpose playing field, jogging track, two badminton courts, volleyball court, wrestling akhada for both girls and boys, kabaddi ground, and an open gym court with a rubberised floor. It also houses an extended air-conditioned multipurpose hall.

At present, there are 16 sports complexes, three mini sports complexes. two public golf courses, 17 swimming pools and 40 multi-gyms under the DDA.