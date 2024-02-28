GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi L-G inaugurates sports complex in Qutubgarh

February 28, 2024 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday inaugurated a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) sports complex at Qutubgarh village, which has been ‘adopted’ by him to develop as a “model village”.

The foundation stone for the complex, which has been developed at a cost of ₹2.5 crore, was laid in October last year.

“I am confident that many players from Qutubgarh will represent India at the international level, and bring laurels and medals for our country,” the L-G said while inaugurating the complex.

“I want children to get advanced training at various sports facilities, for which Indian Oil [Corporation Ltd] and the Indian Army have agreed to provide experienced coaches, and very soon, we will get see advanced coaching facilities,” he said, adding that he planned to build more such complexes in other villages in Delhi.

The sports complex is equipped with various facilities, including a multipurpose playing field, jogging track, two badminton courts, volleyball court, wrestling akhada for both girls and boys, kabaddi ground, and an open gym court with a rubberised floor. It also houses an extended air-conditioned multipurpose hall.

At present, there are 16 sports complexes, three mini sports complexes. two public golf courses, 17 swimming pools and 40 multi-gyms under the DDA.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.