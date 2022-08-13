Delhi L-G inaugurates 15 smart municipal schools

‘Will try to extend initiative further to 1,000 MCD schools by year-end’

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday inaugurated 15 model smart schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and announced that all schools under the civic body would be similarly upgraded by year-end.

Terming it the beginning of a new chapter in regard to schools being operated by the Capital’s civic body, Mr. Saxena said the main objective behind the initiative was to ensure that all MCD schools became the best in their category.

The schools have IT-enabled interactive learning pedagogy, reflecting how “progressive and positive development” was taking place in primary education where computer education had become a part of it, Raj Niwas said in a statement.

“Such innovative steps will ensure a holistic and all-round development of the students. We will try to take this initiative further to 1,000 MCD schools by the end of this year,” Mr. Saxena was qouted as having said.

“The 75th Independence Day being celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an apt occasion to inaugurate and take forward these smart model schools. This will be the most befitting tribute to our freedom fighters and founding fathers who envisioned the best of education for our children and future generations,” he said.

Sanitation workers

In a related development, the L-G handed over regularisation letters to 187 contractual ‘Swachhta sainiks’, or sanitation workers, so far employed by the MCD as daily wagers. The workers were engaged by the civic body between 1998 and 2000.

“I still remember, on June 14, when a cleanliness drive was launched by the MCD all over the Capital, I had assured our Swachhata sainiks that their problems would be permanently resolved. The wait of almost 22 years is over,” he said.

“In the future, the MCD will regularise the remaining daily wager workers and substitute sanitation workers against vacant posts in a phased manner,” he said.

After the trifurcation of the civic body, he said, 13,124 temporary sanitation workers were regularised by all three corporations.

“The MCD is sensitive towards the welfare of their employees. In view of this, the MCD has given jobs to 109 people in engineering department on compensation ground to the dependents of the deceased municipal employees,” he said.

“In the last 10 years, the MCD has given jobs to 2,810 dependents of the deceased municipal employees on compensation ground in various departments. In the last 10 years, 368 sanitation workers were promoted to the post of sanitation guides and 390 to assistant sanitation inspectors respectively,” he added.