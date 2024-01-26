Delhi L-G grants special remission to prisoners on Republic Day eve

January 26, 2024 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena granted special remission to various categories of prisoners in Delhi up to a period of one year on account of Republic Day, Raj Niwas officials said on January 25.

In the category of prisoners serving a sentence of more than 10 years, all women prisoners, and male prisoners above the age of 65 will be eligible for a remission of 90 days.

A 60-day remission will be given to all women prisoners serving a sentence of five to 10 years, and men above the age of 65 in the same category. Men below 65 will get a remission of 45 days.

Similarly, a 30-day remission will be granted to all categories of prisoners serving a sentence of one to five years.

Opinion | Reclaiming the Republic, and the Constitution

For those serving a sentence of up to one year, male prisoners above 65 and all women prisoners will get a 20-day remission, while other inmates will get a 15-day remission.

Remission is permitted on occasions of national importance or public rejoicing, such as Republic Day. However, several categories of prisoners are not eligible for the same, including those awarded death penalty, or those serving serving a life sentence.

Remission is also not granted to prisoners sentenced for crimes against women under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 354 (outraging modesty), certain civil convicts, and prisoners sentenced under the POCSO Act.