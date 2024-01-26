GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi L-G grants special remission to prisoners on Republic Day eve

In the category of prisoners serving a sentence of more than 10 years, all women prisoners, and male prisoners above the age of 65 will be eligible for a remission of 90 days

January 26, 2024 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena addresses the state on the eve of Republic Day, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena addresses the state on the eve of Republic Day, in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena granted special remission to various categories of prisoners in Delhi up to a period of one year on account of Republic Day, Raj Niwas officials said on January 25.

In the category of prisoners serving a sentence of more than 10 years, all women prisoners, and male prisoners above the age of 65 will be eligible for a remission of 90 days.

A 60-day remission will be given to all women prisoners serving a sentence of five to 10 years, and men above the age of 65 in the same category. Men below 65 will get a remission of 45 days.

Similarly, a 30-day remission will be granted to all categories of prisoners serving a sentence of one to five years.

Opinion | Reclaiming the Republic, and the Constitution 

For those serving a sentence of up to one year, male prisoners above 65 and all women prisoners will get a 20-day remission, while other inmates will get a 15-day remission.

Remission is permitted on occasions of national importance or public rejoicing, such as Republic Day. However, several categories of prisoners are not eligible for the same, including those awarded death penalty, or those serving serving a life sentence.

Remission is also not granted to prisoners sentenced for crimes against women under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 354 (outraging modesty), certain civil convicts, and prisoners sentenced under the POCSO Act.

Related Topics

Delhi / Republic Day

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.