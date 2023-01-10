ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute Shehla Rashid for 2019 tweets about Army

January 10, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - New Delhi

The former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union leader is accused of promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony through her tweets

PTI

Activist Shehla Rashid. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute former JNUSU vice president Shehla Rashid Shora for her tweets on the Indian Army, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials at the L-G office, the sanction is related to a 2019 FIR against her, under IPC section 153A, registered at Special Cell police station in New Delhi, on the basis of a complaint by one Alakh Alok Srivastava.

The former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) leader is accused of promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony through her tweets, they said.

The proposal for the prosecution sanction was moved by the Delhi Police and supported by Home Department of the Delhi government, the L-G office said.

The tweets by Shehla, dated August 18, 2019, had accused the Army of entering houses and "torturing" locals in Kashmir.

The allegations were rejected by the Army as baseless.

