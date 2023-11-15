HamberMenu
Delhi L-G gives nod to 10 more family courts

80 new posts to be created; total number of family courts in city to rise to 31

November 15, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the creation of 10 family courts, taking the total number of such courts in the city to 31, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The approval follows a 2019 recommendation by senior judges of the nation’s various courts, in view of the pendency of cases for more than five to 10 years, an official said.

The decision will also create over 80 new posts, including 10 judges and other posts such as readers, stenographers, Ahlmads, naib nazirs, among others.

Another Raj Niwas official said nearly 46,000 cases are pending in Delhi’s family courts. With 1,321, the Principal Judge, Family Court, Saket, has the least number of pending cases while the Family Court, Rohini, has the highest at 3,654.

According to the Family Court headquarters, Dwarka, 150-200 cases are registered in family courts on a daily basis and around 80% of the staff in these courts are working on diverted capacity from various other departments.

