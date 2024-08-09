GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi L-G gives go-ahead to prosecute IAS officer for ‘forging’ Chief Secretaries’ signatures

Published - August 09, 2024 12:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena granted a sanction for the prosecution of IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly forging the signatures of three Chief Secretaries of Delhi and the Andaman & Nicobar (A&N) administration on his Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APAR) during different periods of his posting, said Raj Niwas officials on Thursday.

The L-G has also recommended the case to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action, they added.

The officials alleged that Mr. Rai, an 2006-batch IAS officer, was Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “blue-eyed boy” and had forged the signatures between 2017 and 2021.

It came to light during the course of the probe that the officer had, citing technical glitches, deliberately filed his APARs manually and not online through the SPARROW portal. During the inquiry, however, two officers — Anindo Majumdar, former Chief Secretary of A&N, and Vijay Kumar Dev, former Chief Secretary of Delhi — denied having reviewed Mr. Rai’s APARs and confirmed their signatures were forged on reports submitted in 2017-18 and 2020-21 respectively, the officials said, adding that even FSL reports confirmed later that the specimen signatures of the officers did not match those on Mr. Rai’s APARs.

Mr. Rai also forged the signatures of Chetan Bhushan Sanghi, another former Chief Secretary of A&N, and Vikram Dev Dutt, the former Principal Secretary (Revenue) of the A&N administration in 2020, they said . During that period, he was posted as the District Magistrate of the A&N administration.

The matter was earlier placed before the L-G, and he had subsequently recommended initiating disciplinary and criminal action against Mr. Rai, who is now under suspension.

