Delhi L-G gives approval for ACB probe against Satyendar Jain in bribery case

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has given his approval to initiate an investigation against former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a bribery case related to the installation of CCTV cameras in the national capital, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

The former Public Works Department Minister has been accused of receiving a bribe of ₹7 crore for waiving the penalty of ₹16 crore imposed on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for delay in installing 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras in the 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi at a cost of ₹571 crore.

Mr. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022 in connection with a money laundering case and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Mr. Saxena agreed with a proposal from the Directorate of Vigilance to refer the matter under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for approving an investigation against Mr. Jain by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

The allegations against Mr. Jain emerged after an employee of BEL filed a complaint with the ACB in September 2019 claiming that the firm arranged the bribe money through its vendors.

BJP’s relentless conspiracies, says AAP

The ruling AAP alleged that the case was part of the BJP’s “relentless conspiracies” against it

“The BJP is relentlessly engaging in sinister conspiracies against the Delhi government day and night to halt its works,” AAP said in a statement.

The party said over 200 cases have been filed against its Ministers and MLAs and this case is yet another step towards suppressing it. “The BJP has already incarcerated our top leadership, including CM Arvind Kejriwal in just 10 years,” it said.

AAP claimed that despite a large number of corruption cases being lodged against its leaders, not a single penny has been recovered by the probe agencies.

“They illegally constituted the Shunglu Committee and kept 400 files of the AAP government under the pretext of an investigation. They’ve been investigating the so-called liquor policy for two years, opening various cases with new fabricated stories. Yet, not a single rupee of corruption has been recovered to date,” it said.

The party added that the BJP didn’t stop there and “fabricated this liquor scam in which they have filed a 50,000-page chargesheet and examined 464 witnesses”.

Ever since the AAP government came to power, the BJP and its Central government have tried everything possible to undermine and paralyse it, the ruling party said.

“This includes enacting the GNCTD Act against the Supreme Court’s verdict and disrupting public interest initiatives through its bureaucracy by withholding payments for Mohalla Clinics and medicines for government hospitals,” AAP said.

Action comes as no surprise, says BJP

Welcoming the move, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the sanction for an investigation into “kickbacks received by Satyendra Jain from the CCTV installation project was expected long back”.

Mr. Sachdeva thanked Mr. Saxena for the action and said “the truth will soon come out”. “Till the day of his arrest in 2022, Satyendra Jain was a master of corruption in the Delhi Cabinet. Therefore, the sanction for investigation against him comes as no surprise,” the BJP leader said..