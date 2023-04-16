Delhi L-G flags ‘grave procedural lapses’ in calling one-day Assembly session; Kejriwal says he should hire constitutional advisor

April 16, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - New Delhi

A day before the special one-day session of the Delhi Assembly, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has flagged “grave procedural lapses” on part of the Delhi Government in convening the session, officials at the Raj Niwas here said on April 16.

In response, the Delhi Chief Minister, after coming out of the CBI headquarters following his questioning in the Excise policy case, said that the L-G should hire an advisor who has some knowledge of the law and the Constitution.

A one-day special session has been called on Monday amid the CM’s questioning by the Central agency.

An L-G House official said that as per Rules and Act, the House, adjourned sine die on March 29, has to be first prorogued before a fresh session can be convened.

In a note to the Chief Minister, the L-G said that the session has been recommended by the Delhi Cabinet without any specified legislative business.

“I fail to understand as to under what circumstances and under which provision of the GNCTD (Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi) Act, 1991 the Second Part of the Fourth Session (Budget Session) of the Seventh Legislative Assembly has been convened instead of moving a proposal for Prorogation of the Budget Session and convening of the ‘One Day Session as per the Cabinet Decision’,” the L-G said.

“This convening of this session is not in accordance with the Cabinet Decision dated and hence inconsistent with the statutory provisions envisaged under section 6 of the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991. Therefore, the proposed Second Part of Fourth session on April 17 being summoned without following the due procedure, should not be convened,” Mr. Saxena wrote.

“I would advise you to direct the concerned department to submit an appropriate proposal to prorogue the Fourth Session (Budget Session) with immediate effect, and for summoning ‘One-Day Session’ in accordance with provisions of Section 6 of the GNCTD Act, 1991,” he wrote to Mr. Kejriwal.

Responding to the L-G in a series of tweets, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Speaker held the power to call a sitting of the House “at any time after the House has been adjourned sine-die”.

“Let me enlighten L-G saab - Under Rule 17 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Delhi Assembly, Hon’ble Speaker has the power to call a sitting of the House ‘at any time after the House has been adjourned sine-die’,” he said.

“However, as per prevailing parliamentary practice the Speaker convenes only on the recommendation of the Cabinet,” he added.

Mr. Bharadwaj said that the House has not been prorogued and prorogation can be done only on the recommendation of the Cabinet.

“As there was no recommendation of the Cabinet for prorogation, the Hon’ble Speaker rightly summoned the House under Rule 17(2),” the Minister added.