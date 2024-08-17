ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G flags delay in tabling 11 CAG reports in letter to Assembly Speaker

Published - August 17, 2024 06:34 am IST - New Delhi

The L-G in his letter termed the delay a “clear violation of constitutional and legal provisions” and urged him to ensure that the reports are tabled in the Assembly at the soonest.

The Hindu Bureau

The L-G in his letter termed the delay a “clear violation of constitutional and legal provisions” and urged him to ensure that the reports are tabled in the Assembly at the soonest. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday (August 16, 2024) flagged a delay in the tabling of 11 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Delhi Legislative Assembly in a letter to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, said Raj Niwas officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the reports, which are on matters related to State finances, pollution mitigation, regulation and supply of liquor, appropriation accounts regarding public sector units, and a performance audit report on children in need of care and protection, have been pending with the Finance Minister since 2022, the officials alleged.

On July 18, the CAG informed the L-G that 11 reports were still pending, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a source from the Delhi government said the reports would be tabled “soon”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The L-G in his letter termed the delay a “clear violation of constitutional and legal provisions” and urged him to ensure that the reports are tabled in the Assembly at the soonest.

“The lapse by the Delhi government in laying the pending CAG reports before the Assembly amounts to gross dereliction of its constitutional obligations,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report on the performance audit of the regulation and supply of liquor in the 2017-2022 period, for instance, was sent to the Delhi government on March 4, 2024, and has been pending with the Finance Minister since March 11, officials said, adding that the report was critical in view of the scrutiny of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Mr. Saxena had previously written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in February this year regarding the delay, and had requested him to “advise the Finance Minister to expeditiously lay them before the Assembly”, Raj Niwas said.

“By not doing so, the Delhi government is avoiding scrutiny by the Assembly and the public, undermining the the very basis of democratic accountability,” the L-G said to his letter to Mr. Goel.

“I would urge you to exercise your power and authority upon the Delhi government to ensure that necessary steps are taken under law for laying all pending GAG reports before the Delhi Assembly in the ensuing session without further delay,” the letter read.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US