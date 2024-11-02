Delhi L-G eases qualification for govt. jobs for Sikh riot victims

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena approved the relaxation in educational qualifications for recruitment of victims of the 1984 Sikh riots to the posts of multi-tasking staff (MTS), Raj Niwas said in a statement on Friday.

After the approval, the minimum educational qualification will be reduced from Class X to Class VIII, making a larger number of candidates eligible for the posts. The decision for the relaxation has been pending for decades. The L-G has also directed the departments concerned to explore the possibility of providing employment to the children of deceased or aged applicants

The decision comes after a comprehensive review of the cases which revealed that several applicants had been denied employment despite meeting the eligibility criteria. The L-G’s decision comes after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and a delegation of the victims met the L-G and appealed to him to consider all eligible applicants, it said.

