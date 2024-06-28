Delhi L-G dissolves govt. think tank; AAP terms it ‘petty politics’

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena approved the temporary dissolution of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD) and the removal of its non-official members until a mechanism for screening and selecting domain experts as its vice-chairman is reached, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday, adding that he also asked the Finance Department to explore the possibility of recovering the salaries paid to these non-official members.

The DDCD acts as a think tank for the Delhi government and helps the government in various projects across departments.

In a note to the Chief Secretary, Mr. Saxena stated that the whole exercise of the DDCD allowed the incumbent government to “extend financial benefits and extend patronage to certain favoured political persons of partisan inclinations”. He added that the politically-appointed persons holding these positions could continue “on the whims and fancies” of the Chief Minister.

Calling it a “clear case of nepotism and favouritism in utter disregard of all rules”, the L-G also noted that the screening for positions was not conducted transparently. “Huge salaries were also paid from the public exchequer, which were incommensurate to the duties assigned,” he added.

In 2022, the L-G in an order had restricted DDCD vice-chairman Jasmine Shah from discharging his duties, and his office was sealed while the facilities used by him were also withdrawn.

Condemning the move, Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said Mr. Saxena was playing “petty politics”. “It is ironic that even his appointment as the L-G of Delhi is a political appointment made without any advertisement, test, or interview. If there had been a public advertisement for the post, he would have enlightened the country about the same. Perhaps he competed in a written examination before being selected for the post, only he can clarify,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Bharadwaj added that is was “well known” that the commissions, boards and committees of the Centre and BJP-ruled States often had political appointees without former interviews. “This is a longstanding and widely accepted practice. Various public commissions, such as the Women Commission, SC/ST Commission, and Minorities Commission, exemplify this tradition. For instance, as recently as March 9 this year, BJP leader Kishor Makwana, a spokesperson for BJP Gujarat, was appointed as the new chief of the Scheduled Castes Commission,” he said.

