Delhi L-G, CM greet people on Deepavali

14 November 2020 13:51 IST

The L-G appealed to the people to take precautions in view of the pandemic, wear masks and maintain social distancing, and celebrate a pollution-free Deepavali.

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 14 greeted the people of Delhi on Deepavali, with the AAP supremo inviting people to participate through live telecast in a ‘Lakshmi Pujan’ to be attended by him at Akshardham Temple in the evening.

“Heartiest greetings and congratulations to all Delhiites on Dipawali. This auspicious festival is a symbol of victory of light over darkness. I wish this festival of diyas to bring peace, prosperity and boundless joy and happiness in lives of all,” Mr. Baijal tweeted.

The Chief Minister also took to Twitter to wish people, invoking the blessings of goddess Lakshmi in their lives.

“The two crore people of Delhi will together perform Diwali Pujan and chant mantras at 7.39 PM today, that will be telecast live. Let us be a part of Delhi’s Diwali,” he said in a tweet.

The Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on sale, purchase and bursting of firecrackers till November 30, in view of rising pollution levels and COVID-19.

The Chief Minister will take part in the Diwali Pujan, to be televised in the evening, at Akshardham temple along with his Cabinet colleagues.