Delhi L-G clears mandatory integrity pact for contracts over ₹10 cr.

April 12, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a proposal for Delhi government agencies and vendors to sign a mandatory integrity pact for all contracts and procurements worth over ₹10 crore, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The integrity pact essentially envisages an agreement between the prospective vendors/bidders and the buyer, committing that the persons/officials of both sides will not resort to any corrupt practices in any aspect/stage of the contract, an official explained.

“All projects of the Delhi government, MCD, DDA or any other autonomous body exceeding ₹10 crore will only be awarded after the signing of this pact.

“Any violation of the integrity pact would entail disqualification of the bidders and exclusion from future business dealings, as per the existing provisions of the General Financial Rules (GFR), 2017 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and other Financial Rules/Guidelines etc,” the official added.

To monitor the execution of the contract, independent external monitors (IEMs) will also be appointed with members taken from the panels of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) or the concerned government body, Raj Niwas sources added.

“The IEMs may also suggest systemic improvements to the management of the department concerned, if considered necessary, to bring about transparency, equity and fairness in the system of procurement.

“The L-G has also underlined the fact that though provisions for an Integrity Pact and appointment of IEMs were to be made way back in 2007 as per recommendations of the CVC, it was only in 2017 that the departments and agencies in Delhi started to follow these guidelines,” the official said.