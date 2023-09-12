Delhi L-G clears formation of mental health authority, flags delay of ‘over 5 yrs’

September 12, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the Delhi Health Department’s file on constituting the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA) while lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for delaying the move by “more than five years”, Raj Niwas sources said on Monday.

According to an official, Mr. Saxena made several notings on the proposal – forwarded by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal – for setting up the SMHA with ex-officio members.

Hitting back, Mr. Bharadwaj said the L-G had made the comments on the SMHA file because he was “unhappy” that the Minister had highlighted the issue of waterlogging at the G-20 Summit venue on Sunday.

2017 Act

The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, mandates the establishment of an SMHA in each State within nine months from the date the legislation received the President’s assent, said the Raj Niwas official.

The SMHA holds a key role in the registration, supervision, and development of quality care and services as well as norms for mental health establishments within a State. It is also responsible for registering clinical psychologists, mental health nurses, and psychiatric social workers as mental health professionals in the State.

As per the Raj Niwas official, the L-G said, “The Act specifically provides that apart from ex-officio members who are government employees, the SMHA shall have an eminent Psychiatrist who is not in government service, one mental health professional, one psychiatrist social Worker, one clinical psychologist, one mental health nurse (each with 15 years of experience), two persons representing those who have or have had mental illness, two persons representing caregivers, and two persons representing NGOs which provide services to people with mental illness.”

Mr. Saxena noted that “it is surprising that the proposal, after a lapse of more than five years since the enactment of the Act has been put up now and that too comprising only of ex-officio members. This cavalier approach exhibited by the [Health] Department in the constitution of such an important statutory authority is deeply disconcerting,” added the official.

The L-G also pointed out that it took a communication from the Union Ministry for Health and Family Affairs in August 2022, to get the Delhi government to act on it. “Even then, the government did not care to expedite such statutorily warranted action, and the proposal kept pending before the Hon’ble Health Minister for almost four and half months,” his noting said.

Mr. Saxena also asked the Health Department to “concurrently initiate” the process for selecting non-official members for the SMHA as per guidelines laid down in the Act and the Mental Health Care (State Mental Health Authority) Rules, 2018.

Pharmacy council delay

While Mr. Bharadwaj did not elaborate on the alleged delay in submitting the SMHA file, he accused the L-G of not notifying government-nominated members to the Delhi Pharmacy Council and returning the related proposal to the government in May.

“Back then, the L-G was bound by the aid and advice of the elected government. Therefore, he did not want to approve the members recommended by the government. Now, since the GNCTD Amendment Act is in force, the L-G wants to recommend members as per his discretion. That is the reason why he is unhappy with the experts not being nominated as members in the SMHA,” the Minister said.

Functions of SMHA

The Act also mandates the SMHA to publish the list of registered mental health professionals and conduct training programmes for relevant individuals – including law enforcement officials, mental health professionals, and other healthcare professionals – to educate them about the provisions and implementation of this law.

