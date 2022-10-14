Delhi L-G clears 8 important projects after CM’s approval 

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has cleared eight significant proposals, including the redevelopment of AIIMS and the construction of metro corridors. Raj Niwas sources said these proposals had been pending with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for periods ranging from six months to three years.

According to Raj Niwas sources, the proposal were cleared by Mr. Saxena after receiving them with the CM’s signatures on Wednesday; six more such important proposals, however, are still pending at Mr. Kejriwal’s end.

“Following two ‘Kartavya Patras’ from the L-G flagging unjustified and inordinate delays ranging from six months to three years in granting permission for translocation of trees that had stalled several infrastructure projects in the Capital, the Delhi government has finally sent eight of these for the L-G’s approval,” a source said.

“The files to this effect have this time been duly signed by CM Arvind Kejriwal. The L-G has approved all eight proposals received yesterday, clearing a major roadblock in the redevelopment of AIIMS where all other statutory requirements and clearances had already been approved,” the source added.

The cleared proposals also included the construction of various stretches of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro, the construction of MP flats and a water treatment plant at Chandrawal.

In spite of the critical nature of these projects, the source said, the Environment and Forest Department “kept sitting over these files for years together” despite land for compensatory afforestation or transplantation being already identified or allotted in all cases.

However, the source said, similar permission required from the Delhi government was yet to be received for other key projects like the construction of a new engineering block and academic complex in IIT Delhi pending since 2021.

The other pending projects also include the construction of a road over bridge and road under bridge by MCD at Sultanpuri near Nangloi and the construction of the important Dwarka Expressway Phase II pending since April, 2022 among others..