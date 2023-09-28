ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G chairs 68th UTTIPEC governing body meeting

September 28, 2023 04:24 am | Updated 04:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) and approved various infrastructure projects in the city, Raj Niwas officials said.

According to an official, among the major projects approved at the 68th meeting of the UTTIPEC governing body was a walkability plan of the area surrounding the Purana Qila, ITPO Complex and Delhi Zoo around Mathura Road.

The agency also received nod for the construction of a road over bridge (ROB) each at railway crossings in Kirari and Ghevra areas and a road under bridge (RUB) at a railway crossing in Narela Mandi area.

“The railway lines in these stretches have an average of about 100 trains passing every day and every time a train passes the level crossing is closed for at least six minutes (approximately 10 hours a day), causing traffic jams, congestions, time loss and air pollution. These ROBs and RUB, to be constructed by the MCD, will help address the traffic situation in the heavily congested and populated north-west Delhi areas, including Kirari, Kanjhawala, Ghevra, Bawana and neighbouring Bahadurgarh,” the official added.

He also said that Mr. Saxena, who serves as the chairman of the agency, also reviewed the work on various projects approved during the last meeting in March, such as the Mandi Road project.

“Multimodal integration (MMI) plans of Tis Hazari, Rithala and Seelampur metro stations, incorporating interconnected street network, street design, signalised and grade-separated street crossings, model interchange locations and parking for cycles, buses, auto rickshaw and private car, etc., on-street parking, public toilets, lighting, hawker zones, signage and street maps and public transport to ensure last mile connectivity were also approved,” the Raj Niwas official said.

“The decisions taken today will go a long way in curtailing traffic jams, improving traffic flow, facilitate pedestrianisation and cycling, and improve overall mobility in the city,” he added.

