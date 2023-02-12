Delhi L-G axes govt. nominees from discoms; AAP calls move unconstitutional

February 12, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

On the directions of Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, the Power Department has removed four government nominees, including AAP leader Jasmine Shah, from the boards of power discoms over allegations of corruption, according to sources at the L-G’s office.

Hitting back, the Aam Aadmi Party called the L-G’s order “unconstitutional” and claimed that he does not have the power to issue such orders.

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the L-G has once again “defied” the Constitution and the Supreme Court, and “illegally” overturned a decision of the elected government of Delhi. “The L-G illegally exercised the power of ‘difference of opinion’ and overturned the decision of the Cabinet of the Delhi government regarding the appointment of professional directors in power discoms four years ago. The L-G has no right to overturn the decisions of the CM and the cabinet of the elected government,” Mr. Sisodia tweeted.

Taking a dig at AAP, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said his party has been proved right about the “nexus” between the Delhi government and private power companies that are partners in the power discoms.

“We want a CBI inquiry to be ordered into the matter to find out how much profit power discoms have minted and how much kickback they gave to AAP,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

Responding to the charges, Mr. Shah said in a statement that allegations of causing financial loss made by the L-G against him are “laughable, complete nonsense, slanderous and without a shred of evidence”.