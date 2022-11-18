Delhi L-G asks CM to remove Jasmine Shah as DDCD vice-chairman; his office sealed

November 18, 2022 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - New Delhi

In a move that could further increase tensions between Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Mr. Saxena on Friday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah for allegedly misusing his office for “political purposes”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in response, sought similar action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Official sources at the Raj Niwas said that the L-G also directed the CM to “restrict Jasmine Shah from ‘discharging his duties’ as the vice-chairman of DDC and from using any privilege and facilities associated with the office of VC, DDC, with immediate effect till a decision a decision is taken by the CM in this regard”. In a late night action, Mr. Shah’s office was also sealed by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Civil Lines, sources added.

“Head of Office/Deputy Secretary DDCD is hereby directed to give effect to this order immediately by taking the following measures: a) Office chamber of VC, DDCD at 33, Shamnath Marg may be locked in order of (sic) prevent access of the premises. b) The vehicle and manpower/staff facility shall stand withdrawn with immediate effect,” an order dated November 17 by Vijendra Singh Rawat, Director (Planning) read.

Show-cause notice

Last month, Mr. Shah was issued a show-cause notice for the “misuse of public resources” for political activities by the Planning Department. The notice was based on a complaint by BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh who had alleged that Mr. Shah, while working as the DDCD vice-chairman, had acted as the official spokesperson of the AAP.

Mr. Shah, in his response to the notice, had said, “The L-G had no jurisdiction over the office of DDCD which is a Minister-rank position appointed by the Delhi Cabinet.” The DDCD is a think-tank working with the Delhi government on various projects.

L-G House officials said that Mr. Shah was given two opportunities to respond to the October 17 show-cause notice by the Director of the Planning Department but he “failed to submit his reply”. “Instead, he informed that the reply was submitted to the Minister of the Planning department. The LG office wrote a letter to the CM office on November 4, seeking to know the reply of Jasmine Shah but the CM office till now has not replied to the letter,” they added.

Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, in a tweet, said, “Jasmine’s office has been locked by (the) L-G alleging that he is AAP spokesperson. Then office of Sambit Patra, who is Chairman ITDC (India Tourism Development Corporation), should also be sealed since he is spokesperson of BJP.”