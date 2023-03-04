HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi L-G approves with riders city govt's proposal to send teachers to Finland for training

The L-G's office has had run-ins with the government over several issues, including its scheme for sending school teachers abroad for training

March 04, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. File.

Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the city government's proposal to send primary teachers of State-run schools to Finland for training, officials said on March 4.

The L-G's office has had run-ins with the government over several issues, including its scheme for sending school teachers abroad for training.

In his approval, Mr. Saxena noted that there was refusal by the Arvind Kejriwal government to bring on record the "impact assessment of the foreign training programmes conducted in the past", they said.

"Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the education department's proposal for training programme of primary in-charges in Finland. Taking the approach of equitable benefit for all, the LG has increased the number of primary in-charges, who were to proceed to Finland for training, from 52 to 87 so as to ensure equal representation of primary in-charges from all 29 administrative zones of the education department," an official from the L-G's office said.

"With this, 87 primary in-charges – three in-charges from each of the 29 administrative zones – will be selected for the training programme, as against the 52 primary in-charges who were arbitrarily selected by the government," the official said.

The issue triggered a war of words between the L-G's office and the government, with the AAP dispensation accusing Mr. Saxena of "interfering" in the government's work.

Related Topics

Delhi / Finland

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.