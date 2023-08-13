ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G approves two more portfolios for Atishi, she now holds 14 depts.

August 13, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

Proposal approved following the notification of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, says Saxena

The Hindu Bureau

Atishi with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s proposal to allocate the Services and Vigilance portfolios to Cabinet Minister Atishi, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

Ms. Atishi, the only woman Minister in the Delhi Cabinet, now holds the highest number of portfolios — 14, including the crucial Finance, Revenue, PWD, Services, Education and Power.

A day after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had on Tuesday sent the proposal to transfer the two crucial portfolios, earlier held by Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, to Ms. Atishi.

The L-G said he did not approve the proposal earlier as the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023, had not been notified.

“Now, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023 has been notified on August 11, 2023, therefore, the proposal of the Hon’ble Chief Minister is approved,” the L-G wrote on the file. An official said, “Section 3A in the Services Ordinance (promulgated in May) posed some hurdles and was unclear on the procedures of Cabinet reshuffle and portfolio reallocation. However, The Section was removed from the Bill passed in Parliament. Hence, the L-G cleared the file as soon as the Act replaced the Ordinance.”

