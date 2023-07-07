Delhi L-G approves three special courts for CPCR, POCSO cases against MPs and MLAs

July 07, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has approved setting up of three special courts to deal with cases against MPs and MLAs under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

The three new designated or special courts will be setup at the Rouse Avenue Court complex in the national capital, they said.

One official said that the proposal for setting up of courts under Section 25 of the CPCR Act and Section 28 of the POCSO Act was moved by the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department after vetting by the Law Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official, however, alleged that the proposal had been pending with various Delhi government departments for more than two and a half years.

“It took more than two years and seven months for the Law Department, WCD Department and the Chief Minister to finally send the proposal to the L-G on June 27, 2023, despite Delhi High Court’s direction dated December 1, 2020,” he said.

These will be in addition to the eight courts already functioning to deal with the cases of offences against children, violation of child rights and for trial of offences under the POCSO Act, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT