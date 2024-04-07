Delhi L-G approves suspension of professor accused of sexual harassment

April 07, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena approved the suspension of an assistant professor of a medical college in a case of alleged sexual harassment with “immediate effect”, Raj Niwas sources said on Saturday.

Official sources added that the L-G had taken action in the case “despite the administrative and governance paralysis prevalent in the city, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail”.

A case had been registered against the assistant professor on February 22 after a 22-year-old MBBS student had filed a complaint against him, alleging that he had touched her inappropriately and made sexual remarks while conducting her viva examination on January 31.

The student had claimed that no action had been taken against the accused despite her bringing the incident to the college administration’s notice. Other women who have suffered a similar ordeal were threatened by the accused into silence, the complainant also told the police..

‘Transfer not enough’

While approving the accused’s suspension, the L-G directed the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him. He noted that since a “shocking incident of sexual harassment” had taken place at a medical college, a “mere transfer” of the accused, as recommended by the college’s internal complaint committee, would not “mitigate the intimidating atmosphere for students”.

“I approve the proposal of placing the officer [professor] under suspension with immediate effect, under Rule 10 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965,” said Mr. Saxena, adding that accused’s alleged act had involved “moral turpitude”.

The L-G also advised the department concerned to resubmit the proposal for initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the accused with due recommendations of the National Capital Civil Services Authority, since the Delhi CM, who normally serves as the chairman of the panel, is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

‘Under wraps’

The Delhi government, however, in a statement responding to the move, said that the matter had been “intentionally put under wraps” and the complainant was being forced to take back the complaint.

“After almost a month and a half, the matter came to Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s notice through social media. That very day, he met the complainant, along with their warden, and assured them of the strictest action. When asked about the incident, the Health Secretary and Chief Secretary maintained that the matter pertained to a service under the domain of the L-G, therefore a Minister or the elected government was not required to be informed,” the statement read.

