ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G approves recruitment of 701 nurses and 756 paramedical staff

Published - November 12, 2024 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi L-G V.K Saxena.

Lieutenant-Governor V. K. Saxena approved the recruitment of 701 nurses and 762 paramedical staff, the Raj Niwas said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This recruitment drive of 1,463 healthcare staff, facilitated through public sector undertakings (PSU), is allowing hospitals to onboard essential personnel under a direct recruitment quota with relaxed recruitment rules, the statement from the L-G’s office said.

This comes after a recommendation from the Dr. S. K. Sarin Committee, which was formed after the Delhi High Court raised concerns about the city’s inadequate healthcare resources and workforce, according to the release.

Responding to the development, the AAP in a statement said Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had been raising the issue with the L-G for the past year. Several letters were written to the L-G because recruitment of doctors, paramedical staff is a subject reserved by the L-G, however, no action was taken until the present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US