Delhi L-G approves recruitment of 701 nurses and 756 paramedical staff

Lieutenant-Governor V. K. Saxena approved the recruitment of 701 nurses and 762 paramedical staff, the Raj Niwas said on Monday.

This recruitment drive of 1,463 healthcare staff, facilitated through public sector undertakings (PSU), is allowing hospitals to onboard essential personnel under a direct recruitment quota with relaxed recruitment rules, the statement from the L-G’s office said.

This comes after a recommendation from the Dr. S. K. Sarin Committee, which was formed after the Delhi High Court raised concerns about the city’s inadequate healthcare resources and workforce, according to the release.

Responding to the development, the AAP in a statement said Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had been raising the issue with the L-G for the past year. Several letters were written to the L-G because recruitment of doctors, paramedical staff is a subject reserved by the L-G, however, no action was taken until the present.