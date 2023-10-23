HamberMenu
Delhi L-G approves promotion of 27 Finance Department officers

The promoted officers in different grades of the Accounts cadre included 13 senior accounts officers who were presently working as deputy controller of accounts on ad-hoc basis

October 23, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Lt. Governor of Delhi V.K. Saxena. File

Lt. Governor of Delhi V.K. Saxena. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the promotion of 27 officers of the Delhi government's Finance Department, a Raj Niwas order said on Monday.

The promoted officers in different grades of the Accounts cadre included 13 senior accounts officers who were presently working as deputy controller of accounts on ad-hoc basis. They have now been regularised on the post (pay level 11) with effect from October 4, 2023.

The other promoted officers include 14 accounts officers who will now be upgraded as deputy controller of accounts on a regular basis with immediate effect, it said.

According to the Sub Rule-C of Rule 2 of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Accounts Service Rules, 2012, Delhi L-G is the appointing authority in respect of the deputy controller of accounts, which a Group A gazetted post, it added.

