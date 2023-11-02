ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G approves inquiry against Revenue Dept. official

November 02, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The L-G has noted the irrefutable evidence of acts of omission and commission against the officer concerned. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has approved an inquiry against a sub-registrar in the Revenue Department for seeking bribes, sources said on Wednesday. “The L-G has noted the irrefutable evidence of acts of omission and commission against the officer concerned,” the source said. The Anti-Corruption Branch had requested the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV)to launch an investigation into the matter. It was alleged that the accused officer took bribes to clear files. Two complaints were filed against him in 2019 and 2020.

