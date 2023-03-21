Delhi L-G approves infrastructure plans at 67th UTTIPEC meeting

March 21, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday chaired the 67th meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning & Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) and cleared key projects.

An official statement from Raj Niwas said the L-G approved widening of a road from Chhatarpur metro station to Gwal Pahari on the Haryana border. Mandi Road, which has a right of way (RoW) of 8-12 metres, will be expanded to 30 metres.

The project will be funded by the Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and executed by the Delhi Public Works Department.

“In a first, the meeting also approved the logo and tagline of UTTIPEC. The tagline reads ‘Prashast Yatayaat, Sashakt Dilli’,” the Raj Niwas said

A walkability plan of the area around Mandi House and Mandi House metro station comprising several radials was also cleared. It is aimed at easing pedestrian and traffic circulation around institutions such as National School of Drama, Modern School and Lady Irwin College.

Multi-modal integration plans for Shadipur, Peergarhi and Mayur Vihar Extension metro stations also got approval. These will incorporate interconnected street network, parking for different types of vehicles, public toilets, lighting, hawker zones and public transport to ensure last mile connectivity.

The L-G was informed that the Mandi Road project, approved in May 2013, did not take off due to various reasons. He took objection to the delay and issued directions to the PWD to prepare a concrete timeline for the project and stick to it.