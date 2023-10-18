Delhi L-G approves hike in monthly relief for Kashmiri migrant families

October 18, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a hike in the ad hoc monthly relief to Kashmiri migrant families from ₹10,000 to ₹27,000 per month, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

The L-G also allowed children of migrant families to make their own cards and become eligible for the ad hoc monthly relief (AMR) as separate units.

The monthly relief was last increased in 2007 when the amount was doubled from ₹5,000 per family to ₹10,000.

The AMR is provided to the migrants under the “Security Related Expenditure (Relief and Rehabilitation)”, introduced by the Centre in 1989-90 to support the relief and rehabilitation of those who were uprooted from the Kashmir valley due to militancy.

In Delhi, the AMR is provided to migrant families registered by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi during 1990-93.

Currently, around 2,000 families in the city receive the benefit. They are being paid the relief at the rate of ₹3,250 per person per month, subject to a maximum of four persons per family.

Of this amount, the Delhi Government contributes ₹1,000 while ₹2,250 is paid by the Centre.

The monthly expenditure incurred on the AMR is approximately ₹2.50 crore.

According to the officials, the number of beneficiaries is expected to increase by nearly 70% after factoring in the increase in the number of “units” following the changes in the eligibility criteria.

Now, a non-migrant girl marrying into a migrant family will be added as a member of the Kashmiri migrant family.

The linking of Aadhaar number with the bank account will be mandatory to allow direct benefit transfer.

