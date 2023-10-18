ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G approves hike in monthly relief for Kashmiri migrant families

October 18, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Satvika Mahajan

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a hike in the ad hoc monthly relief to Kashmiri migrant families from ₹10,000 to ₹27,000 per month, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

The L-G also allowed children of migrant families to make their own cards and become eligible for the ad hoc monthly relief (AMR) as separate units.

The monthly relief was last increased in 2007 when the amount was doubled from ₹5,000 per family to ₹10,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The AMR is provided to the migrants under the “Security Related Expenditure (Relief and Rehabilitation)”, introduced by the Centre in 1989-90 to support the relief and rehabilitation of those who were uprooted from the Kashmir valley due to militancy.

In Delhi, the AMR is provided to migrant families registered by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi during 1990-93.

Currently, around 2,000 families in the city receive the benefit. They are being paid the relief at the rate of ₹3,250 per person per month, subject to a maximum of four persons per family.

Of this amount, the Delhi Government contributes ₹1,000 while ₹2,250 is paid by the Centre.

The monthly expenditure incurred on the AMR is approximately ₹2.50 crore.

According to the officials, the number of beneficiaries is expected to increase by nearly 70% after factoring in the increase in the number of “units” following the changes in the eligibility criteria.

Now, a non-migrant girl marrying into a migrant family will be added as a member of the Kashmiri migrant family.

The linking of Aadhaar number with the bank account will be mandatory to allow direct benefit transfer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

delhi2015 / migration

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US